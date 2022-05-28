When Last Una Win Match? Reactions As DJ Cuppy Visits Old Trafford, Rocks Unusual Manchester United Gown
- Entertainer DJ Cuppy seems to have taken some time off from writing her thesis as suggested by her latest Instagram post
- The dedicated Manchester United fan paid a visit to the popular Old Trafford stadium and she took some fun pictures
- Cuppy also got many people talking as she was seen rocking a rare Manchester United sleeveless and knee-length gown
Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy recently took to her Instagram page with a series of pictures for her fans and followers.
The entertainer who has been complaining about her last days at Oxford University appeared to have taken some time off academic work.
Cuppy paid a visit to Old Trafford stadium and she took some fun pictures in the facility.
Interestingly, the Gelato crooner was also spotted rocking a rare Manchester United sleeveless and knee-length gown.
She completed her look with shades in matching colours and a pair of white boots. Sharing the images, Cuppy wrote:
"I’m the trophy at Old Trafford this season ⚽️ #GGMU #CuppyDat."
See her post below:
Fans, followers react
oluwatemitopetopzeal27 said:
"Glory Glory Manchester United ."
humblesmart1242 said:
"Its not easy to be a manyoo fan my sister you're strong oo."
collins_leo_ said:
"You cor dey happy wear amwhen last Una win match."
coldheart_king_joe said:
"U comot for arsenal dem start to win , u enter man u dey start to lose na wa o."
emeka.modestus said:
"Regardless if your father’s wealth you still work hard, May God bless ur hustle. Many women should learn from you….."
obyno_duru said:
"Go study."
Nigerian rapper Flaz plays at Old Trafford stadium
In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian rap artist Falz set a new record for himself as he showed off his football skill at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.
Nicki Minaj Naija version: Lady samples Omah Lay's Understand song, turns it into rap music in viral video
The rapper and comedian who was excited said it was a lifetime moment for him as he played against an all-star UK team.
Many Nigerians, as well as celebrities, have taken to social media to celebrate with Falz for the opportunity he got despite being an Arsenal fan
