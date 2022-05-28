Entertainer DJ Cuppy seems to have taken some time off from writing her thesis as suggested by her latest Instagram post

The dedicated Manchester United fan paid a visit to the popular Old Trafford stadium and she took some fun pictures

Cuppy also got many people talking as she was seen rocking a rare Manchester United sleeveless and knee-length gown

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy recently took to her Instagram page with a series of pictures for her fans and followers.

The entertainer who has been complaining about her last days at Oxford University appeared to have taken some time off academic work.

Cuppy paid a visit to Old Trafford stadium and she took some fun pictures in the facility.

Interestingly, the Gelato crooner was also spotted rocking a rare Manchester United sleeveless and knee-length gown.

She completed her look with shades in matching colours and a pair of white boots. Sharing the images, Cuppy wrote:

"I’m the trophy at Old Trafford this season ⚽️ #GGMU #CuppyDat."

See her post below:

Fans, followers react

oluwatemitopetopzeal27 said:

"Glory Glory Manchester United ."

humblesmart1242 said:

"Its not easy to be a manyoo fan my sister you're strong oo."

collins_leo_ said:

"You cor dey happy wear amwhen last Una win match."

coldheart_king_joe said:

"U comot for arsenal dem start to win , u enter man u dey start to lose na wa o."

emeka.modestus said:

"Regardless if your father’s wealth you still work hard, May God bless ur hustle. Many women should learn from you….."

obyno_duru said:

"Go study."

Source: Legit.ng