Singer Portable has taken to social media with an apology video following a statement condemning his actions by Headies Award organisers

The Zazu crooner suggested that the organisers are the ones who nominated him and as such, they should be ready to deal with his excesses

Portable, however, made sure to apologize for threats issued at co-nominees while adding that he still wants to win his nominated categories

Controversial rising star Portable has wasted no time in releasing an apology video over death threats issued at fellow Headies Award nominees.

This comes shortly after the award organisers issued a statement on social media condemning his actions in totality.

Portable tenders apology to Headies organisers. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The organisers equally disclosed that the matter has been escalated to the police authority while demanding an immediate retraction and a written apology from the entertainer.

Well, Portable appears to hold the prestigious award in high regard as he shared another video on Instagram apologizing for his actions.

In his usual ‘ghetto’ style, the apology video lacked composure and any show of remorse, but the Zazu crooner made sure to apologize.

Portable submitted that the organisers are the ones who took the decision to nominate him and as such, they should expect to see full-blown madness.

Watch below:

Social media users react

iamskynijayy said:

"Real Mad man apology. Headies you too manage am."

lord_hush said:

"I never see this kind apology for my life."

mccharleneofficial said:

"Say una don nominate mad man I can’t!! You are hilarious."

agbara_emjay said:

"The apology still looks like threaten ."

iamhephta said:

"Sheh na Apology be this ."

comic_prince said:

"Hmmm . To the sane me, and it doesn’t sound like an apology. But to the street me. No vex don do ….. Abi headies wan collect?"

I now charge in pounds and euro - Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer, Portable, recently made a public service announcement about his new rates.

In a trending video on social media, the Zazu crooner told fans that he now charges in pounds and euros and no more naira.

Portable added that he will no longer be doing free shows and internet users have reacted to his announcement.

Source: Legit.ng