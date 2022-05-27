Twenty-four-year-old Maryanne Oketch is the latest millionaire in town, having bagged N412m on the recently concluded Survivor Series

Oketch, who has a Canadian father and Kenyan mother, started the show on a low note and was often viewed by peers as the weak link

She not only went back home richer but also landed a new boyfriend, making it double blessings for her

Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old Canadian woman born to a Kenyan mother is the winner of 1 million US dollars (412 million) after emerging top in the recently concluded Survivor Series.

Oketch was seen as the least possible contender for the top spot when the competition started. Photo credits: Robert Voets.

Source: UGC

The 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario becomes the 42nd winner of the reality series, a feat that hundreds have tried to achieve in vain.

Oketch won by a 7-1-0 vote after edging out her competitors in the hotly contested season finale.

Was viewed as the weakest link

Her win came as a stunner both for herself, fellow contestants and fans of the series given that she did not have a comfortable start.

As a matter of fact, her tribemates viewed her as the weakest link earlier in the season until she turned out to be a strategist.

It was a turnaround that she managed to carry all the way to the end, which sealed the deal for her in the finale.

"She ended her Survivor journey the exact same way she started it — with a massive grin plastered all over her face," Entertainment Weekly described the win.

Oketch cried every day

Oketch, who has been described as energetic, empathetic, and chaotic revealed that she was engulfed with emotions after the finale.

"I was an emotional wreck crying every day after returning home," she disclosed.

Despite the sideshows, hers is a story with a happy ending as she not only came back home with millions but also landed a new boyfriend.

