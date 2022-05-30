Retired actor Bruce Willis is a double Globe Award winner and multiple-time nominee for the Saturn Awards

The actor is also an Emmy Award winner, having scooped the awards two times and also won a 2000 People's Choice Award

Ill health has affected the actor's ability to express or understand speech, leading to his exit from the entertainment industry

Actor Bruce Willis has been spotted for the first time in over two months after he was diagnosed with aphasia that forced him to retire.

Bruce Willis stepped out with friends after his recent aphasia diagnosis that prematurely ended his career. Photo: Maciel-Ngre, Backgrid.

Good company

The celebrated entertainer, 67, was seen enjoying the good company of friends as he strolled in Malibu, California, and enjoyed a meal.

Page Six reported the infrequent sight comes after Willis took early retirement occasioned by the condition which makes him have difficulty with speaking and comprehending language.

Willis was dressed in a blue cap, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, and appeared to be in good spirits.

A few weeks earlier, Willis's wife Emma Hemming posted a video on her Instagram showing the actor playing with their toddler at home.

Some months ago there were reports of Bruce Willis' stellar acting career coming to an end after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

In a statement by the actor's family, the 67-year-old's battle with aphasia was greatly impacting his cognitive functions.

Bruce's eldest daughter with actress Demi Moore broke the news to the world through her Instagram.

The post read in part:

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Sylvester Stallone shows support for Bruce WIllis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Sylvester Stallone took to social media to show support to his The Expendables co-star Bruce Willis, who is reportedly battling a brain disease.

The Hollywood superstar shared that he and the Die Hard actor go back a long way and shared a slideshow of snaps documenting their friendship.

Rambo's fans from across the world took to his comment section to wish the Last Boy Scout star a speedy recovery so that he can get back to acting.

