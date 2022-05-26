Popular Nigerian singer Teni has opened up on her desire to also go under the knife like her fellow celebs

The music star made it known that she also wants to fix her backside and her hips in a funny video

The video trended on social media and internet users shared their hot takes on Teni’s intention to fix her bum, telling her to use a good doctor

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, has caused a stir on social media after she opened up about wanting to fix her body.

In a video posted on the music star’s verified Twitter page, Teni noted that she wants to get her backside and her hips done.

Teni reveals she wants to do BBL. Photos: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni also gave context on how big she wanted her backside to be and noted that it will be like three houses.

The singer said:

“As I dey now, e be like say I won go do bumbum, I wan do hips. Like three houses of hips.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Teni’s post of wanting to do her backside and hips

Read what some internet users had to say about the trending video below:

Adorable_candiy:

“Better leave urself ohh make u no go do mango yansh I go laugh u tire ohh.”

Ceemplybecca:

“Try use Koko doctor…Toke own na disaster.”

___Araoluwa___:

“Is like only me and 5 other ladies in this country never do BBL oo.”

Kueen_bsa:

“Teni and cruise.”

Onyinyechistephen:

“If teni do me sef go do.”

Interesting.

