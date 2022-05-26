Star actor Joseph Van Vicker has flaunted his second daughter, Jian, in a new photo on social media

The proud father shared the beautiful photo in celebration of Jian's 16th birthday which fell on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Many of Van Vicker's followers have taken to the comment section to wish the young lady a happy birthday

Star actor Joseph Van Vicker has shared a photo of his pretty second daughter, Jian, on social media.

The photo shared on Wednesday, May 25, 2021, was to celebrate the birthday of Jian who had just turned 16 years old.

In the photo sighted by Legit.ng, Jian is seen dressed in a black and white top tucked into a pair of black jeans.

Van Vicker has celebrated his 2nd daughter's 16th birthday Photo source: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker who described her as a real example of a perfect daughter counted himself blessed for having her.

A proud father. God has been good to me. I am grateful.

Happy birthday to my 16 year old, Ji-an. The nexus of my kids. You are so selfless, generous and caring. Yet, the ghetto surfaces when someone wants to walk over you. Confidence, intelligence, courage, smartness, people's person are only a handful of reasons why you are special to me.

I remember when I first saw and heard you cry as a baby. That pinch is there to date, hence I hate to see you hurt...and you know it and play it to your advantage .

Happy birthday My Chocho. Daddy loves you.

Van Vicker's fans wish Jian well

therealafrimartyr said:

"Happy birthday young lady. Do enjoy this one ❤."

mirexbdans said:

"Happy birthday princess. You've grown so well.❤️❤️❤️."

awranaa_blossom said:

"Blessed year to you Daddy's Chocho❤️❤️❤️❤️."

stella_official335 said:

"Happy birthday my cutest ."

salome.kabia.56 said:

"Wow She's grown big and beautiful happy birthday sweetie ."

