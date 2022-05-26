Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently left her fans in stitches over a video of her singing to her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi

The movie star was seen singing her own version of the popular ‘carry me dey go my husband house’ song

In Toyin’s version, the actress sang that Jehovah should carry her and stay in her husband’s house

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has once again amused fans with her antics on social media after she sang a funny song to her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star jumped on the popular ‘carry me dey go my husband house’ trend.

The mother of one who is already married, decided to tweak the trending song to suit her needs.

Toyin Abraham sings for Jehovah to carry her to stay in her husband's house as she remixes trending song. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin sang to her man that Jehovah should ‘carry me to stay in my husband’s house’. Not stopping there, the film star continued to sing that ‘all these girls with sho sho legs want to steal you away from me’.

As Toyin sang, her husband who was walking down the staircase continued to look at her in a strange way.

In the caption of the clip, the actress wrote:

“My own versionwith Oko mi.”

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s funny remix of trending song

After the actress shared the funny clip on her page, many of her fans took to her comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ucheogbodo:

“ see love.”

Mety_dania:

“God go do our own .”

_iam_hafsoh:

“I love this woman.”

Toyorsiiii_:

“The look in his eyes ❤️❤️❤️.”

Olashako:

“ Toyin u re a clown.”

Becky8c:

“Love lives here❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Toyin Abraham cries like a baby as she sits in mother-in-law's laps

Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has a great relationship with her mother-in-law and this was clearly seen in a video her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi posted on Mother’s Day.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a clip showing Toyin crying like a baby while her mother-in-law pet her.

In the clip, the actress sat in the aged woman’s laps as she cried in an exaggerated manner like a kid. Her husband was also heard warning her not to break his mother’s legs.

Source: Legit.ng