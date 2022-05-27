BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa, made her ailing mother a very happy woman after she finally returned home

In a video making the rounds, the reality star captured her mother’s heartwarming reaction to her return

The sick woman continued to say that she had missed Uriel so much as she began shedding tears while welcoming her daughter

BBNaija star Uriel Oputa has once again shown off the lovely bond she shares with her sick mother on social media.

On her official Instagram page, Uriel shared a video showing her mother’s reaction after she returned home.

BBN’s Uriel’s ailing mother sheds tears and welcomes her back home. Photos: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the old woman was seen calling Uriel’s pet name as she explained that she had missed her too much.

Uriel’s ailing mother started to shed tears as she continued to express how much she missed her daughter’s absence. She said:

“I missed you so much.”

See the emotional video below:

Internet users react to emotional video of Uriel’s mother crying and welcoming her

A number of Uriel’s fans and celebrity colleagues were very touched by the ailing woman’s emotional display. Read some of their comments below:

Callme_frodd:

“Mumsy and her guyest Guy.”

Acupofkhafi:

“Awwww God bless you guys ❤️❤️❤️.”

Anita_okoye:

“Hi Mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Omena ha? We love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ihemenancy:

“May God keep her for you UU give mummy a hug for me ❤️❤️.”

Medlinboss:

“Awwww ❤️❤️priceless moments bless her ❤️.”

So emotional.

