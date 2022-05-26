Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Erica is in awe of how successful international singer Rihanna is and hopes to be like her

According to the reality star, her goal in life is to be rich for the rest of her life whether she works or not

Erica's post was met with different reactions on Twitter as many pointed out that Rihanna put in years of works to be where she is today

Big Brother Naija star Erica sparked reactions on Twitter after she put up a tweet about living life like international superstar, Rihanna.

Erica in her words, just wants to be rich whether she works or not. According to her, Rihanna can decide not to do entertainment anymore and would still live in riches and affluence.

Erica hopes to be as successful as Rihanna Photo credit: @ericanlewedim/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Lol the goal is to be rich whether I work or I don’t. Look at Rihanna, she can decide to never do entertainment for the rest of her life and she’s still gonna ball!"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Erica's tweet

@UdehOgbu:

"You said Rihanna can decide, that's true cos she spent d last 10 to 15yrs building her brand. Rihanna is busy churning out products. She doesn't have to do music. She has diversified and dat'smassive growth. She can't do music forever, no body does. Even a ashewo no dey hot forever."

@Jaa__Moo:

"My nigga beta go hustle. You think say na by gofundme Rihanna take make am?"

@Sam_Jay001:

"She used entertainment to earn that...she worked..don't mislead with this post."

@333Azorrules:

"Well Said My Darling ❤️"

Erica advises fans on what to do if they have the finance

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Erica Nlewedim stirred mixed reactions on social media after she advised fans to have a plan B.

In a statement via her Twitter handle, the reality star said the country was not worth dying for, adding that citizens were not helping matters as they seemed not to care.

Erica made this known while reacting to the current situation of things in the country.

Source: Legit.ng