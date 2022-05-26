Controversial figure Ubi Fraklin has taken to social media to ask for prayers as he goes for the primaries

The talent manager is contesting for a seat in the Cross River state House of Assembly and he made the announcement on his Instagram page

As expected, fans, friends and colleagues of the politician have flooded his page with goodwill messages

Ubi Franklin has kicked his political race in full gear and as he goes for the primary elections, he asked for prayers on social media.

The controversial figure is contesting for a seat in the Cross River state House of Assembly under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fans support Ubi Franklin on Instagram Photo credit: @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Franklin shared his campaign poster with the inscription:

"Today is my primary elections, wish me luck."

Nigerians drum support for Ubi Franklin

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Goodluck bro."

onyiialexx:

"Good luck Ubi."

bustlineyetunde:

"All the best Ubi. Go for it! All yours♥️"

shekinah_shugarushhair:

"And no harm shall come near you in Jesus name Amen."

browniwales:

"Good luck great leader Victory is yours In Jesus Name Amen"

sir_luby:

"You have all the luck you need my brother."

bigjosh01:

"More Grace Sir Ubi, All Things Worketh Together For Them That Love God!! Congratulations because You’re Already A Winner! Blessings Sir."

iamblessdave:

"Wishing you Good luck...but try to be different when you get there. I trust you."@ubifranklinofficial."

_gloriah__xx:

"Congratulations is the only valid conversation you've got this."

t0sin__:

"All the best. Nothing shake you."

gabrielayadju:

"Best of luck bruv! Victory is yours in Jesus name!"

Source: Legit.ng