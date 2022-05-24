Award-winning rapper Cardi B said she is using her platform not only to entertain people but to also educate them about what's happening

The Up hitmaker said she feels like she has the responsibility because most people look up to her and admire what she does

The 29-year-old mother of two also added that she not only uses her music to influence people which was why she decided to use her voice where politics is concerned

US female rapper Cardi B has opened up on reasons why she shares her political opinions with fans and said she feels like she has the responsibility to let her followers know.

Award-winning rapper Cardi B. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B says she has responsibility to educate fans about politics

In an interview with David Letterman that's airing on Netflix, the Wap rapper said she has a platform that can also talk about issues happening around, and not just about her music or luxury lifestyle.

"I don't really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use my platform. And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are," she said.

During the last US elections, Cardi B was among the artistes who initially shared support for Bernie Sanders before later supporting the current president Joe Biden.

"I mean, I'm a hood chick, and I'm from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I'm dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, 'Hey, while you here and you're checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what's going on over here in this part of the world,'" she further said.

US celebrities have not shied away from calling out against injustices witnessed in their country with some using their craft to either make music or movies highlighting the issues they are facing.

Cardi B, Bernie Sanders criticise Donald Trump

In a separate story, Cardi B took to her social media page to call for change in her country during the campaign period.

The singer said the American government was not handling the coronavirus pandemic as seriously as it should.

Cardi B thought an apology would be fitting but the then hopeful Democrat presidential flag bearer Bernie Sanders said the then-president Donald Trump never apologises.

