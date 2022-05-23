Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to share the wonders of God in her financial life

The movie star who just went through a messy breakup with her politician ex revealed that an anonymous man has been giving her money monthly

Nkechi who expressed gratitude to God for coming through for her also thanked another person who sent her a huge sum of money

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has every reason to be thankful to God seeing as despite how hard the economy is, there are people sending her huge sums of money.

The actress on her Instagram story channel specially thanked an anonymous man whom she named Mr A for placing her on a N1m monthly allowance.

She added that the man's identity is still unknown but he has never failed to credit her when due.

Nkechi then went on to express gratitude to God for sending her help and for the strangers who have taken interest in her matter.

In the same post, the actress thanked a certain Uncle Kay who shocked her with a gigantic alert.

Nigerians bash Nkechi Blessing as she takes off undies in video

Meanwhile, the Nollywood actress is not over the fact that her ex Opeyemi Falegan revealed to the world that she is unclean with her undies.

In a video sighted online, the actress shocked many as she unceremoniously removed her undies from under the gown she was wearing.

The audio that played was her voice and she was heard saying God forbid the day she would wear undies.

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo says he left over her personal hygiene

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan (ODF), updated fans about their failed relationship.

Falegan went viral on social media after a video of him speaking on why he backed out of their relationship trended.

In the clip making the rounds, Falegan accused Nkechi of having poor personal hygiene and he went ahead to give some examples.

According to the aspiring Ekiti state politician, the actress wears one pant for three days. He also claimed that he took her lingerie shopping but it did not make a difference.

