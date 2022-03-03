Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently sympathized with the King of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, after the death of his only son

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has joined many others to sympathise with Oba Saheed Elegushi, the King of Ikateland, after his family suffered a great loss.

Oba Saheed Elegushi’s family was recently thrown into great mourning after the monarch lost his only son and heir apparent to his throne.

Davido recently met with the king and made his sympathies known as he consoled the father who lost a child.

Davido prays for Oba Elegushi after monarch lost his only son.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star posted a video of himself with the monarch as he showered strong words of prayer on him and his family.

Davido prayed for Oba Elegushi’s late son’s soul to rest in peace. The singer also prayed for the monarch never to suffer a similar loss in future.

The singer said:

“Kabiyesi! We are with you for life. May his perfect soul rest in peace. May we never cry over something like this ever again.”

See screenshots from their emotional meeting below:

Davido prays for Oba Saheed Elegushi after he lost his only son.

Source: Instagram

Oba Saheed Elegushi loses son

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi and his second wife, Queen Hadiza, were hit with a great loss after the death of their son.

According to reports making the rounds online, Oba Elegushi and Queen Hadiza’s only son and heir apparent is no more.

The young prince was said to have been just one year and seven months old before his unfortunate death.

He was born on August 21, 2020, at a hospital in London and the news of his death has dealt a strong blow on Ikateland.

However, very few detail has been shared about the circumstances surrounding the young prince’s demise.

Soon after the news of the prince’s death hit social media, numerous internet users dropped their condolence messages online.

