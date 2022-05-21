Regina Daniels and her family were spotted in a video in quite an unusual location as they visited 'Mount Ned'

The video showed the Nwoko's in a mosque reiterating the fact that the billionaire businessman is a muslim

Beyond showing off the interior of the mosque, the video also showed the lovely playful moments the family shared

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire busband Ned Nwoko are so into each other that the difference in their religion has no effect on their marriage.

In a video sighted online, the mum of one was seen with her stepkids and her billionaire husband in what appeared to be their village in Delta state.

Regina Daniels and kids play with hubby at mount Ned Photo credit: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

The entire family ended up at a mosque in a location known as Mount Ned. The video showed off the luxurious interior of the mosque.

Ned and Regina also took out time to play with their lovely kids.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Regina's video

officia_richness:

"Ned is a muslim?"

beautyatbayng:

"Regina is beautiful "

generousqueen94:

"In Uk they would have been investigating this man for marrying a minor . I trust Oyinbo people."

jr_mdahir:

"No wonder, he married minor so Ned is a Muslim "

Source: Legit.ng