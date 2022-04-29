Popular Nollywood actress and wife of a billionaire, Regina Daniels got her fans on social media drooling with a post she made on Instagram

The beautiful mother of one shared stunning new photos of herself with expensive rides and declared that she wasn't built to be stressed

Regina also disclosed that she is a baby girl for life, and her fans have trooped to her page to drop lovely comments

If there's one thing Regina Daniels loves to do online, it is to wow her fans with her gorgeousness and beauty.

Regina who is married to billionaire Ned Nwoko shared beautiful photos of herself on Instagram and revealed that she was created to live a soft life.

Regina Daniels shares new photos. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mother of one possed with exotic rides in her mansion and captioned it as:

"I was created to live the soft life, I’m not built for stress."

Nigerians shower Regina Daniels with kind words

A number of Regina Daniels' followers have trooped to the comment section of her post and commended her beauty. They showered her with beautiful words.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read below:

Angelspicy_01:

"You're blessed darling."

Nobodyhastoknw:

"Regina is every body’s dream woman awwn."

Olu_omodola:

"One day am going to live this soft life too."

Florence_opara:

"Abi oooo!! Enjoy my baby nothing do you."

Queen_donn_zw:

"Yes you can say that again soft life suits you."

Queen_judy.1:

"You’re looking good now. You put up a little weight I guess and it looks so good on you."

Mrbest.1:

"Second picture is my Regina Daniels ❤️ Forever thick."

Chinonsolinda8082021:

"No one is built for stress. Just that life treat’s everyone differently."

Source: Legit.ng