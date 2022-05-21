Davido is one of the few celebrity parents who has been praised for being wonderful parent despite his busy schedule

The singer likes to attend parties with his kids, but his son Ifeanyi being a very energetic boy gives Davido a hard time

In a video sighted online, Davido could not help but give up as he tried to make Ifeanyi who was interested in something else stay with him

Davido's third child and only boy Ifeanyi is much a boisterous kid and he gives the singer a hard time anytime they hang out together.

In a video sighted online, in his usual fashion, Davido attended a birthday party with Ifeanyi but the toddler refused to stay in one spot.

Nigerians react as Davido struggles with Ifeanyi in video Photo credit: @coedblog/@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido tried to get a hold of him but Ifeanyi was interested in something else. The singer finally let his son go as he breathed heavily and resigned to fate.

Some other people got a hold of Ifeanyi as he struggled to break free.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

afzat_b:

"That him shoe na size Wetin "

gabgrace1:

"Papa wen born am dey stay one place? "

slaying.nigerian:

"DAVIDO sef no dey stay one place na"

gift__josh:

"see as him dey breath Kai..is not easy ooo"

mosh.k:

"Best Daddy Ever ... Most attentive and present Father!"

marcusbekky:

"Have u ever seen Davido stay one place b4 ??"

therichthrill:

"Davido is always stressed out! Man working like a donkey."

feddie4life:

"Male kids can not just stay one place."

Davido calls his son Ifeanyi an automatic billionaire

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, no doubt has great love for his son Ifeanyi and he took to social media to brag about the little boy’s wealth for the umpteenth time.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW boss posted a photo of his two-year-old son sleeping and accompanied the snap with an interesting caption.

The Risky crooner hinted that his son has been rich since his birth by calling him an automatic billionaire.

Davido calling his son a billionaire soon trended on social media and became a topic of discussion. Many fans shared their opinions.

