A young lady and her friend both danced in their American military uniforms to Davido's Stand Strong song

The lady who was wearing a low cut left the job of tying her shoes' laces as she started vibing to the latest track like a performer

People who reacted to their video said that the female soldiers look so cute while others indicated interest in joining the force

A lady, Brass Jessica, who is in the US Army has vibed hard to Davido's latest song, Stand Strong, in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-cut hair, Jessica who was with her colleague suddenly left her shoe and started making hand gestures like a performer as they sang Stand Strong song.

Many people praised the ladies online. Photo source: TikTok/@jessybrass

Source: UGC

Many people who reacted to her clip said both of them look cute and the video made their day with its positive vibe.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prime Nation said:

"Lovely, my crush on low cut."

victiclarg said:

"Only seeing this I'm ok for today..u guy's just made my morning."

majeeed said:

"Do buga video by kizz Daniel."

KCEEBILLIONZ said:

"hmm? comrade come see pretty soldiers oo."

bixt looked for love:

"Please can you be my fiancee? Are you married?"

Daniel said:

"nah where all this fine uniform babes they nah."

Barry said:

"Please you girls go and give thanks to your mummy who give birth to you beautiful queens."

richard____millie999 said:

"Is there a way I can join the US army I need connection."

She asked:

"Are you in the states?"

jossy1055 said:

"Lovely, crush on the one with long hair."

Another US soldier dances to a Nigerian song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

Source: Legit.ng