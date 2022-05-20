A throwback video of Cubana Chiefpriest posing with Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy has stirred reactions on social media

The video showed Obi Cubana, Burna Boy and some other people who stood with them to pose for photos

The video has, however, left many wondering what went wrong between Burna Boy and the celebrity barman who is now Davido’s best friend

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest and Grammy award-winning singer are making headlines over a throwback video of them together.

The video showed Burna Boy and Chiefpriest standing side by side while posing for the camera alongside some other people who surrounded them.

Cubana Chiefpriest and Burna Boy pose for camera. Credit: @burnaboy @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many have taken to social media to react to the video as some said no friendship lasts forever. Others, however, wondered what could have gone wrote between the singer and the celebrity barman who is now a close friend of DMW label boss Davido, who is considered a rival to Burna Boy.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

seun_gentle:

"No friendship for ever."

u.b.a_official:

"Omor nothing dey am o na fans dey carry beef for head."

the_ailojay

"Lol i don’t think he hates burna, he just loves Davido too much that anyone who’s at odds with Davido automatically becomes his enemy."

emmanuel_veer:

"Them b big men Mk dem settle their matter."

leeeymarrh:

"Chiefpriest na two face normally… before you know it he go want Dey gum body for wizkid now."

Cubana Chiefpriest defends Davido against Burna Boy, calls him the real Odogwu

The Nigerian entertainment scene was set on virtual fire on May 22, 2020, when singer Burna Boy threw shade at his much-loved colleague, Davido.

It appeared to all start when Davido shared a photo of himself and Wizkid and tagged them the greatest of all time.

This did not seem to go down well with Burna Boy and he resorted to throwing shade on social media. He insinuated that Davido has no talent and is only famous because of his father’s money.

Source: Legit.ng