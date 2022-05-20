Ciara, her hubby Russel l Wilson and her ex-boyfriend Future took to social media to celebrate junior Future's eighth birthday

l The singer 's current partner penned a touching post in celebration of his stepson's birthday while the biological father only shared three words

's Peeps shared that Ciara is lucky to have a hubby like Russell after reading his positive post, while others shaded senior Future for being a bad dad

Ciara and Future's baby boy turned eight recently. The ex-couple and Ciara's current hubby, Russell Wilson, took to social media to wish junior Future a happy birthday.

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson celebrated their son's 8th birthday while Future got dragged online. Image: @dangerusswilson, Future/Facebook

Source: UGC

While Ciara and Wilson penned heartfelt posts in celebration of their son's special day, Future only had three words on his biological son's birthday. He wrote:

"Baby Future Day."

On the other hand, Russell Wilson, who is a stepdad, poured his heart out in his message to the little boy. According to The Shade Room, Russell took to his official Instagram account and wrote:

"Happy Bday Future! 8 years old! You are the greatest blessing in the world to me! You are so full of the fruit of the Spirit of Jesus! Love, Joy, Peace, Forbearance, Kindness, Goodness, & Faithfulness! Galatians 5:22. The number 8 represents new beginnings Biblically! I can’t wait to see how God uses you this year! Mommy, Daddy, Sienna, and Win love you to Heaven and back."

Social media users took to the publication's comment section and praised Russell for penning the touching birthday post. They shaded senior Future.

dorcasmbevo wrote:

"Every year we see the difference between a father and a dad on his bday!"

iamjessicaholder said:

"It’s Russell speaking life into him for meeeee."

xi.xxvii.mmi commented:

"Future moving like he's the step dad."

theejeanpaul said:

"I feel like Baby Future looks more like Russell as he keeps growing."

louboutinsandlipstick commented:

"Step daddy poured his heart out. Future on the other hand…"

motee_o wrote:

"Russell Wilson is the best step father and partner, Ciara is so lucky."

t.dreaxo added:

"I mean at least Future didn’t paint a picture that he’s a great dad. The tweet is enough."

