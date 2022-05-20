American superstar Chris Brown got Nigerians talking after a snippet of one of his newly released songs made it to the internet

In the new song, Chris Brown used the name of popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi as parts of his lyrics

Nigerians have reacted differently to Chris Brown's latest lyrics, most of them feel he so much loves afrobeats

Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi's lavish lifestyle is recognised everywhere in the world little wonder he is getting loads of attention on the international scene.

American music superstar, Chris Brown used his name to depict living a good life in one of his recent songs and Nigerians went over the moon because of it.

Chris Brown uses Hushpuppi's name in his lyrics. Credit: @chrisbrownofficiial @hushpuppi.

Source: Instagram

In the lyrics of the song, Chris Brown talked about chopping life like Hushpuppi as he passed on the message in a typical afrobeat style.

Listen to the lyrics below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Chris Brown using Hushpuppi in his lyrics

Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to Chris Brown using the name of Hushpuppi in his lyrics, most of them feel he genuinely loves afrobeat.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hyestpayd:

" This sounds so much like Monalisa Remix. ❤️❤️❤️. Chris too love Afrobeat."

Thatisokoboy_:

"All I hear is go down on me with your Koka body."

1kingwestside:

"Lol Chris self know say Hush nah chop life king."

Jay_su7:

"Chris Brown finished monalisa remix! Chai."

Ayo_mikun65:

"That’s Monalisa remix by Lojay and Chris Brown."

Leksidesneh_ybnl:

"Even Chris can’t deny the fact that hush chop life."

Buckygh:

"He really want to get fully involved in Afrobeats. Love him."

Zaddy_oriz:

"Chris Brown go soon apply for Nigeria citizenship the way things dey go."

Chris Brown announces that Wizkid will feature on his new upcoming album

Legit.ng previously reported that Chris Brown sparked massive reactions when he announced the artists who will feature on his upcoming new album.

Part of the stars that will be on the singer's project includes Nigeria's Wizkid and his fans gushed over the interesting development.

The US singer announced the album title and the release date as fans look forward to the star-studded new project.

Source: Legit.ng