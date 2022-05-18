Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, seems to have found appeal with budding singer, Portable

The Last Last crooner recently shared a funny photo of Portable rocking a graduation or lawyer's gown on his social media page

Burna revealed that he actually really wants the Portable photo to be the album cover for his Love, Damini body of work

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, appears to have found a gem in controversial music star, Portable’s photo.

A photo recently made the rounds of Portable rocking what appeared to be either a graduation gown or a lawyer’s gown. The Zazu crooner paired the outfit with matching black shoes, yellow sunglasses, a funny cap and his weird facial expression.

Burna Boy shared Portable’s photo on his official Twitter page and made his feelings about it known to fans.

Burna Boy speaks on wanting to use Portable's funny photo for his album cover. Photos: @burnaboygram

According to the Last Last crooner, he would actually love it if the Portable photo is his Love, Damini album cover.

He wrote:

“Deep down I really want this to be my album cover. Love, Damini.”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Burna wanting to use Portable’s photo for album cover

Burna Boy’s reaction to Portable’s photo as well as his feelings about it raised a lot of funny comments on social media. Read what some internet users had to say about it below:

