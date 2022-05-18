Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has disclosed that American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is in the country shooting a documentary for his new album

Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has disclosed that American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, is in the country shooting a documentary for his new album.

The album entitled, 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' was released at midnight on May 13.

American Rapper, Kendrick Lamar In Ghana. Photo Source: @Spotify

Source: Twitter

However, the rapper chose Ghana as the destination to shoot content for his latest project. As such, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has released pictures of sights of him promoting his new album with public transport termed as “trotros” in Ghana.

The renowned rapper arrived in the country last week before the album's release and has been spotted at various locations across the city.

Videos of Kendrick Lamar which have surfaced online show that the rapper is having a good time. He was at a skate park, he played football with children at Jamestown and posed with fans, as well as other videos which have since gone viral on social media.

A Facebook post by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, Ghana shared that:

The Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President supported in this experience into Ghana; recognizing the importance of Arts, Culture, Music and the global diaspora engaging with Ghana. We see the Deputy Director, Dr. Nadia Musah with Kendrick as he prepares to conduct interviews following the release of his new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” which is already receiving rave reviews with fellow rappers like Eminem giving it incredible compliments.

The Facebook post added that:

"This visit is significant because we want the Global African & Afro Descendant family to recognize Ghana as the 'gateway to the 'motherland'' or ''the Black Mecca'' where one can reignite their passions, inspirations and connect with people; where one can launch an album, a book, an exhibition, a culinary experience and much much more. To Kendrick Lamar, his beautiful family, his team and friends, and to our Diaspora we say Akwaaba!"

