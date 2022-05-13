Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar has arrived in Ghana for a project ahead of the release of his latest album

The rapper was spotted in viral photos hanging out with his team members at a restaurant in Accra

Excited by the news, former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey retweeted one of the photos of Lamar's visit and cheered on Ghana

Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has reacted to reports that American rapper Kendrick Lamar had visited Ghana.

Social media was, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, flooded with news that Lamar had arrived in the country ahead of the release of his latest album.

The reports carried photos and videos of Lamar supposedly at a restaurant in Accra in the company of others. Ghanacelebrities reports that the restaurant is at Osu.

Jack Dorsey is excited about news of Kendrick Lamar's arrival in Ghana

One of the photos shared on Twitter caught the attention of Jack Dorsey who retweeted the post on his timeline. He simply urged Ghana to go higher.

It is not exactly when or why the multiple Grammy winner has come to Ghana but reports suggest his visit is for business.

According to Myjoyonline, the rapper is shooting a documentary series in the country. He is also expected to hold a private album listening for his album latest Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers while in Ghana.

Jack Dorsey's love for Ghana

The former Twitter CEO is someone who seems to have a lot of love for Ghana and he has not shied from showing it.

In 2019, he visited the country for a speaking engagement. According to a Daily Graphic report, Dorsey spoke at Bitcoin event at the time.

Two years after his visit, Dorsey chose Ghana to be the headquarters of Twitter's operations in Africa.

His announcement on the micro-blogging site sparked a lot of reactions including one from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

