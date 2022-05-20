Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy shared a lovely photo of herself via her Instagram page as she slays in a short pink gown

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has stirred reactions from fans online after she shared a new photo of herself.

Cuppy, in the photo, rocked a short pink gown, which is her signature colour.

DJ Cuppy looked cute in a pink dress. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the photo, the billionaire daughter said her fans should not make the mistake of underestimating her.

She wrote:

“Do NOT make the mistake of underestimating me just because I wear pink.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over DJ Cuppy’s photo

Many of the billionaire daughter’s fans and followers have taken to her comment section to gush over her.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lakezz_dope:

"You On Fire ."

frankzyfitness:

"To cuppy this caption press 1."

williamzsule:

"I love ur pink pain house..."

_varliet:

"Is there even anyone that underestimate because of pink? I use pink as a guy and it makes dope sense. Just see my page."

olalerewarlord:

"I love you and cuppy your pink."

yung.ricch1:

"Wow you're looking absolutely beautiful and stunning tho ❤️❤️❤️."

sweto_official:

"@cuppymusic my wife send you account number lemem change your life you don too suffer."

ahmid14:

"I hope you feel better now. Just be safe and keep pushing till you get where you want to be ."

DJ Cuppy says she is single and into human beings

An interesting exchange happened between DJ Cuppy and one of her fans on social media after the fan expressed his curiosity about her love life.

The fan dared the female entertainer to show off her man or else he will assume she has an agenda with her dog.

DJ Cuppy was expected to get angry over the not so cool assumption but she rather explained herself that:

"I am single and my type is human species."

Source: Legit.ng