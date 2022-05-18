Nollywood’s Iyabo Ojo got her fans and followers laughing after joining a song challenge by music star Dbanj

The #FaceShine challenge saw the actress wearing a faux moustache and making moves to the lyrics of the song

Iyabo equally announced a one million naira cash prize to be shared among three fans who are also able to come up with their version of the challenge

Actress Iyabo Ojo doesn’t shy away from dance challenges on TikTok and she recently joined one being sponsored by singer, Dbanj.

The actress took to her Instagram page with her entry for the #Faceshine challenge and she made quite the impression on her Instagram followers.

Iyabo Ojo joins Dbanj's dance challenge. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris/@iambangalee

Source: Instagram

In her typical fashion, the Nollywood diva made sure to bring her character to life by wearing a faux moustache and dressing just like the Kokomaster.

This was followed by Iyabo mouthing lyrics of the record as she made funny dance moves.

Actress to gift fans money

Sharing the video, Iyabo equally announced that she would be giving out the sum of N500k, N300k and N200k to three different fans who are able to film their version of the challenge.

She also disclosed that the giveaway is being sponsored by Dbanj.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

birahfooties.more said:

"It's how mama took over tiktok o."

lara_ayomide said:

"This Woman vibe Dey give me daily joy."

wunmimarth said:

"You're too good at what you do."

dessie_bankz said:

"Mehn. Mummy you no wan gree ooo I actually like the video like three times."

cosposh said:

"I challenge anyone to do it better even Dbanj can't fit."

Iyabo Ojo shares take on cheating actors in Nollywood

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo caused a stir on social media after she revealed that as a Nollywood star she has never seen any of her male counterparts stay faithful to their partners.

Iyabo made the revelation after Yul Edochie announced to the surprise of many that he has a second wife and a son.

Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter for their opinion about Iyabo Ojo's statement and only a few people did not agree with her.

