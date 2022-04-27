Mixed Reactions As Bovi Opens Up on His Absence From AY Live Shows, Why He Can’t Perform in the US
- Nigerian comedian Bovi recently dropped what has been regarded as a shock after he revealed he can’t travel to the US
- The comedian also revealed why he, alongside the likes of Basketmouth, Buchi, among others, does not appear on the AY Live show
- The statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with Nigerians asking if comedians also beef with each other
Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has stirred reactions following his response in regards to his relationship with his colleague AY Comedian.
Bovi, who happens to be one of the popular comedians who do not appear on AY’s show during a question and answer session with his fans, took a swipe at Ayo Makun as he described himself as Chris Rock and AY as Kevin Hart.
A fan asked why the comedian doesn’t perform on AY's show, and he replied by asking if he had seen Chris Rock performing at Kevin Hart.
Another fan said aside from Bovi, the likes of Buchi and Basketmouth don’t associate with AY.
Bovi, in his response, said Ayo Makun is too black, and he refused to bleach.
See the post below:
Bovi Ugboma also revealed that he had been banned from entering the United States.
He said he was banned from the US. after a conflict he had with a visa-issuing officer.
“I’m banned in the USA,” Bovi retorted, adding, “I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned”.
While explaining the reason for the ban, he said:
"Ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labelled. I go dey carry shoulder.”
See the reactions below:
wigsbynancy_:
"Make una use hypo for am."
jully_bright:
"Even in question and answer bovi is still serious."
mayowabae:
"They started the show AY Life together thou, in case you guys don’t know."
Etinosa123:
"AY don fall off... Just forming fake warri.. Even the warri guys nor send am Too much famzing."
reality3080:
"I think d issue is kinda deep, nigga avoided all d questions."
Bovi debunks rumours that Julius Agu is sick
There was a twist on the widespread reports of comedian Julius Agwu's ill health recently as his colleague, Bovi, shared an update.
Bovi took to his Twitter page to quash reports that Agwu's ill health led to his wife dumping him at a critical period.
Bovi made it known that he went clubbing with the comedian alongside some of their other colleagues.
