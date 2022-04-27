Nigerian comedian Bovi recently dropped what has been regarded as a shock after he revealed he can’t travel to the US

The comedian also revealed why he, alongside the likes of Basketmouth, Buchi, among others, does not appear on the AY Live show

The statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with Nigerians asking if comedians also beef with each other

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has stirred reactions following his response in regards to his relationship with his colleague AY Comedian.

Bovi, who happens to be one of the popular comedians who do not appear on AY’s show during a question and answer session with his fans, took a swipe at Ayo Makun as he described himself as Chris Rock and AY as Kevin Hart.

Bovi speaks on why Buchi and Basketmouth don't associate with AY. Credit: @officialbovi @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

A fan asked why the comedian doesn’t perform on AY's show, and he replied by asking if he had seen Chris Rock performing at Kevin Hart.

Another fan said aside from Bovi, the likes of Buchi and Basketmouth don’t associate with AY.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bovi, in his response, said Ayo Makun is too black, and he refused to bleach.

See the post below:

Bovi Ugboma also revealed that he had been banned from entering the United States.

He said he was banned from the US. after a conflict he had with a visa-issuing officer.

“I’m banned in the USA,” Bovi retorted, adding, “I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned”.

Bovi talks about being banned from the US. Credit: @bovi

Source: Instagram

While explaining the reason for the ban, he said:

"Ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labelled. I go dey carry shoulder.”

Bovi on why he was banned. Credit: @bovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi talks more about US ban. Credit: @bovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi speaks on plan to relocate from Nigeria. Credit: @bovi

Source: Instagram

See the reactions below:

wigsbynancy_:

"Make una use hypo for am."

jully_bright:

"Even in question and answer bovi is still serious."

mayowabae:

"They started the show AY Life together thou, in case you guys don’t know."

Etinosa123:

"AY don fall off... Just forming fake warri.. Even the warri guys nor send am Too much famzing."

reality3080:

"I think d issue is kinda deep, nigga avoided all d questions."

Bovi debunks rumours that Julius Agu is sick

There was a twist on the widespread reports of comedian Julius Agwu's ill health recently as his colleague, Bovi, shared an update.

Bovi took to his Twitter page to quash reports that Agwu's ill health led to his wife dumping him at a critical period.

Bovi made it known that he went clubbing with the comedian alongside some of their other colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng