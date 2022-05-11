Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and popular Instagram model, Sandra Benede have sparked dating rumours following a video and photo that emerged online

Sandra took to her Instagram story to share moments from her good time with Naira Marley and referred to him as 'mine baby'

She also stressed that they play too much and fans can't get enough of the post she shared, some of them were surprised that the singer can fall in love

Fans were surprised that if music star, Naira Marley could find love, anyone else can, after a video and photo of the singer and an Instagram model Sandra Benede emerged on social media.

Sandra in the spirit of Naira Marley's birthday shared a loved up video and photo of herself and the singer, as they sparked dating rumours online.

Naira Marley and IG model get fans talking. 'Credit: @nairamarley @sandrabenede

In the video, the two of them were on a bed and smiling while she rocked the singer with her big behind in the photo.

Sandra also declared that she and the singer play too much, she captioned the video as:

"Happy birthday to mines wishing you many more years of greatness mine baby."

Check out her post below:

Nigerian react to Naira Marley and Sandra Benede posts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Naira Marley and Sandra Benede's loved up post on social media, some of them were surprised that the singer could fall in love.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Meetdejesus:

"If Naira Marley fit fall in love, who am I?"

Classy_jesters:

"Make I change my career to music."

Chopyet:

"I thought Naira is married."

Callme_chrisjay:

"They are adults now. Una wahala sef too much. Sandra went for money, Naira went for pleasure. Na anything wey I like I fit use my money do abeg."

Thatlankyboii:

"Marlians no dey fall in love ooo, naira just wan nack."

Naira Marley splurges N12.5 million on diamond studded ring

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley tensioned his fans on social media on his 31st birthday and they loved it.

The self-acclaimed Marlian president shared a video of his diamond-studded ring he got for a whopping 25,000 pounds (N12,500,500) on his social media pages.

Nigerians reacted differently to the video he shared and sent their birthday wishes to him.

