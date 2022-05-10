The just ended 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) saw music patrons throng the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in style

Black Sherif became a meme after showing up to VGMA23 Red Carpet dressed in a yellow bodysuit with white suit outfit covered from head to toe

Some fans have likened his outfit to a series of cartoon characters and have created memes out of it

The recent 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) saw music patrons, celebrities and Ghanaian artistes throng the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in style to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

Even though some personalities stunned on the red carpet and wowed viewers with their looks, others were seen to be going out of the ordinary.

Black Sherif at the VGMA23. Photo Source: @tv3_ghana

Source: UGC

Black Sherif has become the talk of the town after showing up to the prestigious awards show in a different style.

The 'Second Sermon' hitmaker was seen in a a yellow shirt that covered his entire head through to his neck. He wore black frames which had yellow lenses and two cuban necklaces to spice up his looks for the night. He topped his outfit with an all-white suit and pair of trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Whilst some felt there was nothing wrong with his outfit, others felt his stylist could have done a better job.

His song, 'Second Sermon' won the Best HipHop Song of the Year award, whilst taking home the Best New Artist of the Year award.

Fans react to Black Sherif's VGMA23 outfit

Fans and viewers of the award show expressed their views on the fashion style Black Sherif walked on the red carpet in.

@Cocoatea57:

Black Sherif reminding us of teletubies. The young Shall Grow dressing. Blacko #VGMA23

@bhimderastibwoy:

"blackout to the wiase."

@Popcorn2634:

"The person who told him he dressed well hurt him ooo."

@amuxeen:

"Teletubbies paaa"

@JoyfulJoe4:

"Teletubbies paa. Ghanaians go kill ooo."

@SammyEL_AG

"Kwaku the Teletubbies. Blacko Laa-laa. #VGMA23."

@KKyini

"Bring back teletubies and add blacko to the toys, he will be an amazing character. @tv3_ghana #VGMA23"

Black Sherif wins first VGMA

Meanwhile, the young and sensational artist known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif won his first Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) plaque.

He won the best hip-hop song of the year at the 23rd VGMAs held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Legit.ng monitored the show on TV3.

Black Sherif's Second Sermon beat Abotre by Amerado Burner ft Black Sherif, Winning by Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa, Coachella by Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur, Sika Aba Fie Rmx by Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Fameye, and Sore Rmx by Yaw TOG ft Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur.

Source: Legit.ng