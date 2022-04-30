Popular Nigerian singer, Falz The Bahd Guy stirred massive reactions after making a difficult to believe statement about his love life

The singer during an interview disclosed that he has never been in love with a woman all his life and he has never said 'I love you' to a girl

His revelation got many social media users across the country talking, most of them feel the statement is too good to be true

Who would have thought ace singer, Falz The Bahd Guy has never been in love all his life? Not many judging by his good looks and celebrity status.

Well, the singer has during a recent interview disclosed that he has never said I love you or been in love with a woman all his life.

According to him:

"I've not been in love before, I've never said to a woman in a romantic way that I'm in love with you."

The surprised interviewer asked him about his teenage years and university days but Falz insisted that:

"Never, I've never said I love you to a girl."

Nigerians react to Falz's statement about his love life

Social media users across the country found it difficult to believe Falz over the statement he made about his love life.

Pretty_gloria16:

"Be there deceiving yourself."

Oluwabunmi____:

"You said it to Jennifer in Jennifer’s diary."

King.tanta:

"Na lie be this.... Maybe na heartbreak him de go through."

Splashy.silver:

"That’s why you're Falz the bad guy."

Shinaayomi_official:

"Na women dey toast you, King doings."

