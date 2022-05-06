Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have supposedly gotten married in his, latest music video that has caused a social media uproar

The singers wore grills that affirmed their marriage as A$AP had "Marry Me?" and the Barbadian singers read "I do"

The song is a love story between Rih and Rocky that even though they face tribulations, they'll always be there for each other

A$AP Rocky has shown fans that he and Rihanna are each other's ride or die.

Rihanna and A$ap Rocky getting married in new music video. Photo: Pop sugar.

Each other's ride or die

Praise The Lord hitmaker finally released his long-awaited new track, D.M.B as well as the music video, which features longtime love, Rihanna.

The 33-year-old rapper previewed the album's release on social media on Wednesday, April 4, with a teaser that included video footage of him with the 34-year-old singer.

Fans may remember witnessing the duo film parts from the song video during a multi-day shoot in New York City's Bronx area last summer, so the album's cover artwork is reminiscent of a movie poster.

According to Entertainment News, Rihanna had 'a lot' of clothing changes during the video shoot, and the couple was 'extremely lovey-dovey' between takes.

Rocky and Rihanna play actual ride-or-die characters in a dedicated relationship despite their circumstances in the video, which is a tribute to the classic love narrative with a "ghetto love tale" twist

Married in love

After all of their difficulties and struggles, the couple marries while sporting marital-inspired grills at the end of the video.

"Marry Me?" say Rocky's grills. "I do," Rihanna's grills say.

Rihanna wore a yellow-printed headscarf, corset top, brown slacks, heels, and a heavy fleece-lined overcoat throughout the video, similar to what fans saw in press photographs, while A$AP rocked all-black with a gold belt and trucker hat.

Rihanna energetically dances

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that The heavily pregnant singer and the rapper have been making headlines across the world since they started dating.

They've also trended for all the wrong reasons just recently but Riri has stuck beside A$AP through it all.

The Shade Room recently shared the video of Rihanna dancing to her boo's banging hip-hop performance.

