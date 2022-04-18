A female die-hard fan of Nigerian star, Omah Lay did something unimaginable for the singer while he is entertaining concert goers in Sweden

In what looked like an incident of serious molestation, the fan mounted the stage, wrestle Omah Lay to the ground, and ensured she laid on him

Fulfilled by what she did, the lady walked out of the stage all smiles, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the short video that emerged from the incident

The cases of female fans molesting male singers continue to be on the rise as Nigerian star, Omah Lay emerged as the latest victim of such an act.

The singer who is on a European tour went to Sweden to thrill his fans as something unexpected happened during his performance.

Lady rough handles Omah Lay on stage. Credit: @omah_lay @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

While he is performing, a young lady walked up to the stage and ensured she rough handled him to the ground and also laid on top of him during an awkward moment.

In the short video that emerged online, the young lady walked out of the stage fulfilled with a smile.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of female fan molesting Omah Lay

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of a female fan who molested Omah Lay in Sweden.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Leather_merchandise:

"Omah only you them they jump on since . Okay o we believe you."

Dohertybisola:

"If na naija this happen,Dem go don woz am better pushing."

Janethegod:

"Na wetin I go do if I see Kizz Daniel like this."

Omoye_daniella:

"Nigeria guys no worth this kind thing abeg."

Nadine_ogo:

"Una go wound Omah Lay one day jus lookat this girl."

Ihejiprecious:

"Things artists see are beyond their eyes."

Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Ruger's nasty encounter with a female fan made rounds on social media.

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off and managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage.

