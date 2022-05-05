Controversial Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW sparked hilarious reactions on social media after making a revelation about the singer

Isreal shared a photo of Davido having a haircut and revealed that the Risky crooner spent N100,000 to have a haircut

He also declared that he will rather stay without barbing his hair than spend such a huge amount, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Attention-loving Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW sparked yet another talking point after sharing a photo of the superstar having a haircut.

Isreal took to his Instagram story channel to share a photo of the singer having a haircut and declared that it costs him N100k for the new trim.

Isreal DMW shares photo of Davido having a haircut.

Source: Instagram

The logistic manager also insisted that he would rather stay without barbing than spend such an amount.

According to him:

"100k per hair cut. I better just dey without barbing."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Isreal DMW's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Isreal DMW's post about Davido spending N100k for haircuts.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamanonymous9ja:

"Wizkid cuts his for 500k e no dey loud am."

Kinky_vee:

"This man is quite loud and acts childish for a full grown man his age."

Billionairecode_:

"Wetin make we do? Make we gather money send give your oga for his next cut?"

_Officialkez_:

"Lol it's the same thing over here in the UK for home service."

Officialprincesilva:

"Davido go dey use Isreal phone dey update us."

Lordfaith.icestore:

"That my least sometimes I spend 500k just to shape. Not to talk of when I’m in Paris, around 1.2m naira."

Source: Legit.ng