Celebrities

I Better Just Dey Without Barbing: Isreal DWM Declares, Hints That Davido Spends N100k on Haircut, Fans React

by  Yinka Obey
  • Controversial Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW sparked hilarious reactions on social media after making a revelation about the singer
  • Isreal shared a photo of Davido having a haircut and revealed that the Risky crooner spent N100,000 to have a haircut
  • He also declared that he will rather stay without barbing his hair than spend such a huge amount, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Attention-loving Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW sparked yet another talking point after sharing a photo of the superstar having a haircut.

Isreal took to his Instagram story channel to share a photo of the singer having a haircut and declared that it costs him N100k for the new trim.

Davido
Isreal DMW shares photo of Davido having a haircut. Credit: @isrealdmw
Source: Instagram

The logistic manager also insisted that he would rather stay without barbing than spend such an amount.

According to him:

"100k per hair cut. I better just dey without barbing."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Isreal DMW's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Isreal DMW's post about Davido spending N100k for haircuts.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamanonymous9ja:

"Wizkid cuts his for 500k e no dey loud am."

Kinky_vee:

"This man is quite loud and acts childish for a full grown man his age."

Billionairecode_:

"Wetin make we do? Make we gather money send give your oga for his next cut?"

_Officialkez_:

"Lol it's the same thing over here in the UK for home service."

Officialprincesilva:

"Davido go dey use Isreal phone dey update us."

Lordfaith.icestore:

"That my least sometimes I spend 500k just to shape. Not to talk of when I’m in Paris, around 1.2m naira."

Basketmouth laments after spending huge 58k on haircut

Legit.ng previously reported that comedian, Basketmouth, recounted how he spent a whopping N58,000 to have a haircut in the US.

The funnyman shared the story on his Instagram page about how he just had to hand out the money to the barber who opened on a Sunday due to his friend's influence.

Basketmouth debuted the new cool trim and vowed not to visit a barber in the next 6 months, Nigerians reacted to his funny video.

Source: Legit.ng

