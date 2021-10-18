Popular comedian, Basketmouth, has recounted how he spent a whopping N58,000 to have a haircut in the US

The funnyman shared the story on his Instagram page about how he just had to hand out the money to the barber that opened on a Sunday due to his friend's influence

Basketmouth debuted the new cool trim and vowed not to visit a barber in the next 6 months, his fans and colleagues have reacted to the video

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has explained how he spent a huge 100 dollars note (N58,000) to have a haircut in the US.

Comedian Basketmouth laments spending a huge amount on haircuts in the US. Credit: @basketmouth

Basketmouth shared the video of his new cool trim on his verified Instagram page and lamented bitterly for spending such a huge amount.

At the end of the video, he vowed not to have a haircut in the next six months because of the huge amount spent on this particular one, according to him:

"I'm just leaving the barbershop right now, the guy doesn't open on Sundays but he did, thanks to my guy that hooked him up, after I was done, I asked how much he said just 100, I couldn't say that it is too high because people were there, so I gave him a hundred dollars, 58 thousand naira! I love the hair but this hair no go fit grow o for at least 6 months. If this hair grows I will burn my head."

Reactions

Nigerians have joined the funnyman in lamenting about the expensive haircut, some of them said he should go back and collect his change because the trim is not perfect enough.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

Comedianebiye:

"58k that neega must cut my hair 58 times."

Otunba411:

"I want to b barber."

Rajolawale:

"Lol.. baba check the front well Dem no shape am well ,check am well. That 100 USD suppose pain you pass this one oO."

Comedian_daniboy:

"Bros go collect change oo, him no even use powder lace am well."

