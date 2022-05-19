A popular music producer who has worked with Wizkid is saying some nice things about Davido on social media

Samklef declared that no one can hate Davido because of his generosity and referred to him as the king of Lagos

In a separate post he hailed the 30BG boss for doing a lot of tourism for the country, Nigerians have reacted differently to his posts

One of the producers who worked on Wizkid's debut Superstar album. Samklef is saying lots of good things about Davido.

Samklef took to Twitter to share that people cannot hate on the Stand Strong crooner because of his generosity.

Samklef commends Davido's generosity. Credit: @samklef

Source: Instagram

He also referred to Davido as the king of Lagos:

"You can't hate him. If Davido run for president e go win. And he no dey stingy. King of Lagos."

Check the post below:

Samklef also commended the singer for his tourism work:

"Davido is actually doing a lot of tourism for the country, if only the country and state government can step forward, partner and showcase the country more in a good light like he is doing."

Nigerians react to Samklef's statement about Davido

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Samklef's good comments about Davido.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Classicdrock:

"Politics is not Entertainment industry."

Dayogold1:

"He is right. Davido is generous and relate to both rich and poor in a good approach. Our legend is superb."

Johnfredi_:

"So Wizzy stingy."

Mha.vel_:

"This guy don use style decamp from Wizkid."

Vahalianchoco:

"Big Fact, I wish he could contest, at least I will support him on that, but Wizkid nah still King of Afro."

Everjessicagreen:

"Wizzy no give you money again you switch."

Source: Legit.ng