Sheikh Dr Emeka: E-money Celebrates Eid in Style, Shows Off Rich Arab Outfit, Expensive Watch in His Mansion
- Nigerian billionaire E-money joined his Muslim followers in celebrating Eid and he shared a feel good video
- The businessman dressed up like a typical Arab man in the video he shared on his Instagram page to mark the occasion
- E-money prayed for his followers as he tagged himself the crown Prince of Africa as his people hailed him in the comment section
Popular Nigerian billionaire, E-money celebrated Eid with his Muslim followers and friends with a beautiful video and photos.
Taking to his Instagram page, the businessman shared a feel good video where he dressed up in style as an Arab man complete with a headscarf and luxurious accessories.
E-money himself called himself Sheik Emeka Okonkwo as he prayed for everyone.
"I woke feeling good and looked up the sky is blue,it’s blue Happy Eid Al -Fitr Celebration turn on ur blue vibes. Keep Winning. Keep Walking. Crown Prince of AFRICA Sheikh Dr Emeka Okonkwo aka E-MONEY NWATA ANAYO EZE 1. HAPPY NEW MONTH MY BEAUTIFUL FAMILY ❤️❤️"
E don carry me trabaye: Luck finally smiles on Portable as he travels to London with billionaire E-money
"MAY YOUR PRAYERS AND GOOD DEEDS BE REWARDED ALWAYS. Happy Eid Al -Fitr. Crown Prince of AFRICA Sheikh Dr Emeka Okonkwo aka E-MONEY NWATA ANAYO EZE 1 . HAPPY NEW MONTH "
Nigerians celebrate with E-money
obi_cubana:
"Odogwu Sheik Nwataanayoeze, biko do sallah for me!!!"
skiibii:
"Nothing wey no Dey fit this man ❤️"
segavfx:
"Amazing!!! This is beautiful Odogwu!!!!"
cor_leone01:
"This one na E-Money label, nice, Happy EID-EL-FITR sir."
davidshekz:
"Love & respect always King❤"
king_ab443:
"May you be blessed with kindness, patience, happiness, and love. Eid Mubarak."
schoolsandals:
"Arab money money ❤️❤️❤️"
nedokonkwo:
"@iam_emoney1 Wishing same for you my very dear brother."
Popular Nigerian singer Portable keeps rising to the top of the ladder as he seems to have suddenly become the industry favourite.
The Zazu crooner is currently outside the country and from indications, popular Nigerian billionaire, E-money, facilitated the trip.
The duo were spotted at the airport and a fresh update from Portable revealed that they had landed in the UK.
