Music star, Skiibbi Mayana sparked hilarious reactions when he shared a screenshot of his conversation with a colleague, Davido

Skiibii who seemed to be on a diet and gyming routine with Davido announced that he cannot continue the challenge

He saluted Davido's courage and declared that he is the real baddest boy because 30BG crooner is stronger

Singer, Skiibii got social media users laughing after he shared a screenshot of his conversation with Davido on Instagram.

The Baddest Boy crooner sent a voice note to Davido who seemed to caution him about his food intake because of the gym activities that are having.

Skiibii quits going to gym. Credit: @skiibii @davido

Davido warned Skiibii that his body goal will be over if he continues eating like what he posted online.

And Skiibii gave him a hilarious response, according to him:

"Let it be over jare, I'm not like you, you are stronger than me let it be known that you are the real baddest boy I'm not Jimmy Agbaje I can't gym again please I'm tired."

Check out their conversation below:

Nigerians react to Skiibii's exchange with Davido

Social media users have reacted differently to Skiibii's message to Davido about giving up on his gym ambition.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Moziano_movenchy:

"You think baddest boy is for the weak."

Majeeedofficial:

"Don’t give up bro , we can do this."

Melugboh:

"Na who chop belle full dey think about weight loss and six packs."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Omo 6 pack na vanity upon vanity , all of us will wear long White gown in heaven n cover the body it won't matter there."

Sillydebchina:

"Swears that gym is stressful."

Ugochukwu7238:

"Hunger has already giving me more than six packs,so know need for me gyming again."

Fans hail Davido's dedication to exercise routines

Nigerian singer, Davido is fully dedicated to the fitness journey he has started and he shared proof of how much work he does to stay fit.

In a video the singer shared on his page, he was seen in a routine hitting a huge tyre with a hammer to work on his arm strength.

He then moved on to another tyre which he raised for a short distance as his crew members hailed and recorded the moment.

Source: Legit.ng