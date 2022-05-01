Popular actress Toyin Abraham recently shared a beautiful video with her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi and fans are convinced she is expecting her second child

The actress noticeably huge mid section showed in the video as she goofed around her husband who tidied her up

Toyin welcomed her first child, Ire with her husband in 2019 and congratulations are in order as she expects the second

Award winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham might just be on her way to expecting her second child according to a recent video she shared on her page recently.

The mum of one was on her way out with her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi in the video, and while he bent to adjust his shoes, the actress attempted to climb his back.

Toyin's visibly protruding mid section had nowhere to hide in the video as she happily messed around with her man.

Nigerians gush and congratulate Toyin Abraham

princess_bee2967:

"whaooo i love what am seeing ❤️"

oyewusizainab:

"Congratulations ma"

agbeke1234:

"God pls let this baby be a girl "

deblizzapparels:

"Another baby on the way...Abi I'm not seeing the right thing?"

princess.aishat.754:

"Wow my woman is heavy oo"

abikemi__:

"Very big congratulation in advance super woman "

xayheenab:

"I love what am seeing , safe delivery my woman."

prettyp_223:

"Congratulations my world best"

frymohandler:

"Love is a beautiful thing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

thelordismyrock11_yettymama:

"Congratulations my darling, lovely couple ❤️ ♥️"

beadsbymurshy:

"May God always give you a reason to stay happy forever "

mamaawongirls:

"Mum Ire looks Iya Ibeji here"

Toyin Abraham shares video of step-daughter blushing after Nollywood debut

Toyin Abraham's step-daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi is one of the new faces in the industry and the young girl seems to be doing well.

In a video shared by Toyin, she sat with Tope and her dad as they watched her on TV in a movie scene.

The moment she appeared on the screen, Temitope started blushing while her father and Toyin teased and laughed with her.

While many laughed at Temitope's shyness, others commended Toyin for doing a great job of bringing her out of her shell.

