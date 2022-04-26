Toyin Abraham Shares Video As Step-Daughter Temitope Blushes Hard While Watching Herself in a Movie
- Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham's step-daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi has also ventured into the industry
- In a video shared by Toyin, the young girl was seen blushing hard while watching herself on television as her father teased her
- While many laughed at Temitope's shyness, others commended Toyin for doing a great job of bringing her out of her shell
Toyin Abraham's step-daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi is one of the new faces in the industry and the young girl seems to be doing well.
In a video shared by Toyin, she sat with Tope and her dad as they watched her on TV in a movie scene.
The moment she appeared on the screen, Temitope started blushing while her father and Toyin teased and laughed with her.
"@temitopeajeyemi watching herself on tv and blushing."
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Assurance don finally scatter: Reactions as Chioma's alleged new man shows her off during fun time in Dubai
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Toyin's post
pusi_ripa_backuppage:
"She Dey shy."
prettycide:
"Mummy ire @toyin_abraham you have really done well, the love in your family will never go sour, I still wonder how you and daddy ire did it for Tope to act , it marvels me with her shyness."
mytruesellerzhub:
"And I started laughing after daddy laughed at her,well its all good, looking forward to seeing her more on the screen."
busayokuga:
"She will go places in Jesus name."
omoladun_ladun:
"She go use acting resemble you her mama na lion no Dey born goat"
asatainment_tv:
"I am even blushing for her."
chidinmakaluu:
"I love this family, Toyin u are a blessing to people around u❤️❤️❤️"
Toyin Abraham cries like a baby as she sits on mother-in-law’s lap
Toyin Abraham has a great relationship with her mother-in-law and this was clearly seen in a video her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi posted on Mother’s Day.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a clip showing Toyin crying like a baby while her mother-in-law petted her.
In the clip, the actress sat on the aged woman’s lap as she cried in an exaggerated manner like a kid. Her husband was also heard warning her not to break his mother’s legs.
Source: Legit.ng