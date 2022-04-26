Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham's step-daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi has also ventured into the industry

In a video shared by Toyin, the young girl was seen blushing hard while watching herself on television as her father teased her

While many laughed at Temitope's shyness, others commended Toyin for doing a great job of bringing her out of her shell

Toyin Abraham's step-daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi is one of the new faces in the industry and the young girl seems to be doing well.

In a video shared by Toyin, she sat with Tope and her dad as they watched her on TV in a movie scene.

Toyin Abraham and her husband teased her step-daughter Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The moment she appeared on the screen, Temitope started blushing while her father and Toyin teased and laughed with her.

"@temitopeajeyemi watching herself on tv and blushing."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Toyin's post

pusi_ripa_backuppage:

"She Dey shy."

prettycide:

"Mummy ire @toyin_abraham you have really done well, the love in your family will never go sour, I still wonder how you and daddy ire did it for Tope to act , it marvels me with her shyness."

mytruesellerzhub:

"And I started laughing after daddy laughed at her,well its all good, looking forward to seeing her more on the screen."

busayokuga:

"She will go places in Jesus name."

omoladun_ladun:

"She go use acting resemble you her mama na lion no Dey born goat"

asatainment_tv:

"I am even blushing for her."

chidinmakaluu:

"I love this family, Toyin u are a blessing to people around u❤️❤️❤️"

Toyin Abraham cries like a baby as she sits on mother-in-law’s lap

Toyin Abraham has a great relationship with her mother-in-law and this was clearly seen in a video her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi posted on Mother’s Day.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a clip showing Toyin crying like a baby while her mother-in-law petted her.

In the clip, the actress sat on the aged woman’s lap as she cried in an exaggerated manner like a kid. Her husband was also heard warning her not to break his mother’s legs.

Source: Legit.ng