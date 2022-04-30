The former wife of Sullivan Chime, Clara has found love again after 8 years of separating from the politician

Clara reportedly married a wealthy northerner who is a Christian in an elaborate traditional wedding in Abia state

Video from the wedding have emerged online with Clara looking beautiful as a new bride, Nigerians have reacted to the video and congratulated her

The estranged wife of former Sullivan Chime a former Enugu state governor, Clara has found love again years after her famous separation from the politician who allegedly maltreated her.

Video of her traditional wedding to a new man has emerged online as she tied the knot with her northern lover.

Ex-Enugu's first lady marries again. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Clara’s traditional marriage to the wealthy businessman reportedly took place on April 29, at Amuda Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA in Abia state.

Her groom is said to be a northern Christian from Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reports have it that she met the man through one of the daughters of late President Umaru Yar’adua, who was her former classmate in school.

Clara’s marriage is coming over 8 years after she ended the nightmare she experienced in the hands of Sullivan.

Watch video from the wedding below:

Nigerians congratulate Clara

Social media users across the country have congratulated Clara for finding love again years after her separation from the politician.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ugodiya_eke:

"It's her simplicity for me, wish her happiness."

Viva_drips:

"This beautiful woman Sha see wotowoto for Her 1st marriage! Person wey dey prison even enjoy freedom pass am that year! Na her elder sister cause am. Thank God for life."

Nekkyville:

"Very simple and beautiful!!!! May God grant her all the happiness she deserves."

Maroonsmiles:

"She has been through so much and deserves all the happiness she can get."

Osinbajo, Tinubu storm wedding of minister of education's daughter

Legit.ng reported that the minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu was filled with joy as he witnessed his daughter take a bold step in the right direction.

Fatima Adamu Adamu tied the knot with the love of her life at a beautiful wedding ceremony in Bauchi.

Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande, APC governors were among dignitaries who witnessed the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng