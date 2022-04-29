A video of a group of gogos breaking it down in the house of the Lord has been doing the rounds online

The footage was shared on Facebook and shows gogo leading the group into a dance as an amapiano track plays in the background

The old ladies are seen having the time of their lives and netizens responded with cute and witty comments

Mzansi elders are the gift that just keeps on giving. A video of a gogo leading her church squad in a vibey dance routine left South African online users both stunned and amused.

A clip shared by the SA Vibes Facebook page shows a large group of grannies gathered together in church as they follow the lead of one gogo leading them into a dance as an amapiano track plays in the background.

A group of dancing grannies proved that age is nothing but a number. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: UGC

Dressed smartly in the church uniform, they do their thing with great energy, proving that age is nothing but a number.

The video had over 18K views on Facebook at the time of publication. The post was captioned:

“The vibes don’t stop.”

Social media users flocked in on the post to share their witty and sweet comments:

Nkoka Maluleke replied:

“That magogo facing them you can see after church she holds a Savanna.”

Euthanasia Mokae said:

“They truly enjoying this church that's why bo magogo ba sa miss church this past weekend.”

Mpolokeng Malatji reacted:

“The lead dancer looks like she's doing the "cool Kat dance".”

Margaret Nzala commented:

“My church.”

Shadey S Stalmeester wrote:

“South Africa has hurt me.”

