BBNaija season 6 star, Saskay, addressed all her fans who are reaching out to her for help on social media

The reality star shared a tweet to appeal to the fans that even though her earnings have gone up so have her bills

Saskay, who further revealed that she is also trying to find balance, was commended by Nigerians who encouraged her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, is pleading with her fans who are expecting her to extend her helping hands to them.

The reality star took to her Twitter page to declare that her bills have gone up just like her earnings.

Saskay appeals to her fans.

Source: Instagram

Saskay further expressed her willingness to help a lot of people but noted that she is also trying to find her own feet.

According to her:

"As much as my earnings increased, my bills vastly increased too. I want to help out as many people as I can but please understand that I'm also still trying to find my balance."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Saskay's tweet

A number of Saskay's followers have engaged her tweet and most of them showered her with kind words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Preshhy1109:

"No pressure my babe abeg."

Linda21_rosa:

"The fact that she even has to address this publicly, means it must be really bad."

Abbycorners:

"May your earnings continue to increase darling. You are doing amazingly great and your hard work will continue to open doors of opportunities for your. Keep on pushing babygirl. Your limit is far and beyond the sky."

Project_sassy:

"You’ve got your Twitter DM open? Oh baby no. Not good."

DiamondOgechi:

"Who is disturbing my girl for money abeg chill let her breath."

