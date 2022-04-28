Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently took to his Instagram page with a photo post of his children

Nollywood movie star, Kanayo O. Kanayo, recently gave his fans and followers on social media an opportunity to meet his grownup children.

The respected movie veteran took to his official Instagram page with photos showing off his three grown-up sons.

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

The young men were also joined by their sister and the only young lady in the family.

In his caption, the Nollywood entertainer simply noted that the children represent different pages of history in his life.

See his post below:

Social media users react

gbangucci said:

"These boys are you and you are them! . See as dem look like bros o."

theoriaku said:

"The one on black looks just like you.❤️."

iamrimadabre said:

"He is telling us he has all boys and one wife . Respect."

chu_vee0 said:

"May God bless and protect them for you."

ifeonyii said:

"Nna anyi ritualist, this one on the left is suspect to follow you . Cute boys you have here."

vicraftmedia said:

"KOK is OK, his children are also very OK. Lion no dey born goat."

chu_vee0 said:

"One day by His grace I will get to see their Mother You have tried to keep sanity in your Marriage having been in Entertainment Industry for a Very Long Time. You are a Man no Respect."

