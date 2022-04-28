In March, some colleagues of Kemi Afolabi took to social media to call for financial aid on her behalf after she opened up on her battle with lupus

In a throwback video shared by her colleague Kemi Akorede to celebrate her birthday, Afolabi was seen spraying money on her

Afolabi danced and reached onto her purse several times to produce money which excited Kemi Korede as she jumped around

Actress Kemi Korede recently shared a throwback video of her colleague who is currently battling lupus, Kemi Afolabi on Instagram to mark her birthday.

In the video, the actresses who were modestly covered like Muslim women danced to a song playing in the background.

Kemi Afolabi rains money on Kemi Korede Photo credit: @kemikorede

Shortly after, Kemi Korede started dancing and Afolabi reached into her purse several times and rained cash on her colleague.

Korede wrote a shot caption as she prayed for the ailing Afolabi.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi Afolabi's colleagues had taken to social media to solicit for funds on her behalf for her lupus treatment.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful name sake oluwakemi, May your name speak for Insha Allah, many more blessings years Ahead sweetie,you will never lack of any good things in your life Insha, you shall live long & celebrate more more good years in good health and happiness Insha Allah❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kemiafolabiadesipe."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Kemi Afolabi

Kemi Afolabi’s friend sends her birthday wishes & prayers from Kaaba

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi was in an excited mood as she turned a new age on Thursday, April 28.

The Yoruba actress shared a photo of herself to mark the occasion as she appreciated God for the gift of life.

The actress also shared a video of one of her friends who sent her birthday wishes and prayer from Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Legit.ng