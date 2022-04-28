There is a woman out there who looks exactly like the superstar Rihanna and it is not even an over-exaggeration

TikTok user @priscila.beatriceoficial is Riri’s doppelganger and she knows it and uses it to her advantage on social media

The people love her and her look and flood the comment sections of her posts in awe of her resemblance to Rihanna

Everyone loves a good celeb lookalike. A social media user has left people speechless with her uncanny resemblance to Rihanna.

TikTok user @priscila.beatriceoficial has people tripping over her resemblance to Rihanna. Image: TikTok / @priscila.beatriceoficial

There have been a lot of Riri doppelgangers out there, young and old, however, no one comes close to this woman! If Rihanna and she were in the same room, we are sure not even A$AP Rocky would be able to tell who’s who.

TikTok user @priscila.beatriceoficial is the woman who has everyone taking a double look at her post. Knowing how her similarity to Riri gets the people going, the good sis plays on it and uses it to her advantage. The people love her!

The people of social media take to the comment section, gasping over the Rihanna lookalike

There is no denying that this woman looks exactly like Rihanna. If you walked passed her on the streets, best believe you were running for a selfie and an autograph, because wow!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Leonie Kerr New said:

“OMG I thought it was Rihanna you’re her double ”

@Jodie Rainford said:

“You still blow my mind. I’ve NEVER seen anyone look so identical and my fiancé is an identical twin!! ”

@Libyano Libya said:

“Do you get people going crazy for you in the streets thinking you are her?”

@Martha mari said:

“Does Rihanna know you personally or do you ever talk to her because you look so much like her.”

@Phat Ly said:

“Obviously this is Rihanna. This is just her spam acc. .”

Rihanna says being fashionable while pregnant is a challenge

Pregnant superstar Rihanna embraced her new body while remaining true to herself.

Page Six reported that the fashion icon opened up on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles about styling her new figure.

She said it is fun, yet, a challenge to showcase her diverse style while with a child in an interview with People.

