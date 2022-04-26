Popular Nigerian comedian and new mum, Maraji, has taken to social media to share her experience

The influencer noted that she has not been able to get enough sleep because her child chooses to stay awake at night

Maraji, however, added that even though it is so annoying, she doesn't think she wants her former life back

Popular Nigerian comedian Maraji has now shared some of her experiences as a new mother with fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the comedian lamented about not being able to sleep because of her son.

According to her, he likes to stay awake during the night and sleep all day while she is busy pumping.

Maraji speaks on not being able to sleep because of her child. Photos: @maraji

Source: Instagram

Maraji also noted that she had a lot of unfinished work to do but she had not been able to get to it because of her son being awake. The comedian however noted that even though it is annoying, she doesn’t want to go back to what her old life was.

Not stopping there, Maraji added that the time was 2:11am and her son was very wide awake.

See her post below:

Internet users react

Maraji’s complaints as a new mother soon made the rounds online and a number of people were amused. Read some of their reactions below:

Gloria.bpalmeragoye:

“Motherhood na your mate.”

Mecy_moda:

“Koyo o… that’s motherhood for you, as a first time mom the whole experience will sure get to you, it’s annoying but sweet.”

Mercyadum:

“E get people way dey pray for this sleepless night my sister thank God for you.”

Ellar_notty:

“My dear he cannot sleep at night o cos that’s their morning gosh I cried almost every night after delivery cos my daughter won’t sleep at night but after 3 month there would definitely be changes ✌️ welcome to motherhood.”

Abisoge_beautyplace:

“When he sleeps in the morning, try to sleep too, to save up energy for the intending vigil you gonna do.”

Lady_eki:

“Here's an awesome tip my mom taught me, sleep when the baby sleeps, drop whatever you're doing and sleep along with the baby,so you can be energized for the night duty,cos that work no be hereand it worked for me and my kids.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng