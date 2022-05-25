Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen has shared a screenshot of the surprising offer she got from a man on Instagram

According to the man, his friend who needed her services would pay N350k per night for as long as she is willing to stay with him

Different reactions greeted Maureen's post, while some people sympathised with her, others queried if she took the offer

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex wife Maureen aka Red Vigor has managed to stay in the news recently, way more than the actor himself.

In a fresh post, Maureen revealed the kind of offer men who think they have a chance with her throw at her on Instagram.

In this case, a man reached out to Red Vigor on behalf of his friend and disclosed that she would be paid N350k per night just to be with him.

The offer extends for as long as Maureen stays and a huge tip and different spoiling moments were also promised.

"Are people normal lai dis????"

Nigerians react to Red Vigor's post

sleekie9.0:

"Justice for redmy babe don suffer.God do something this disrespect is becoming too much "

framedit4u:

"Next time post the handler make them collect."

pretty_onos_xoxo:

"Some things should be left private...e get why."

ayomid3e:

"You went, wedn’t you? "

daisybaby_1:

"Nor be everything person dey talk....if the money too small, we go understand."

abiodunlawal001:

"You would be sent more demeaning messages bcos of the way you portray yourself online ok."

kween_ciana4:

"You go go abi you no go go? Talk to me!!"

Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex finally apologises to his new wife

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen aka Red Vigor offered an explanation for one of her reactions on social media over the actor's new wife.

A fan had made fun of the new wife saying the Blossom left a hot woman for another who does not measure up.

Taking to her Instagram page, Red Vigor gave alenghty explanation for her comment and disclosed how a simple mistake made her the talk of social media.

