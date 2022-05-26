Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, recently took out time to shower accolades on a fellow film star, Adesua Etomi

Ireti took to her official page to pen down a lengthy note where she recounted how Adesua saved her daughter from school bullies

Internet users were so touched by the story and they shared their interesting reactions on social media

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle, recently showered praises on fellow film star, Adesua Etomi, for how she impacted her daughter’s life.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Ireti shared the interesting story of how her daughter, Jemiyo, was greatly bullied in school for achieving great things in only a short time.

Ireti also explained how Adesua stepped in and things changed for her daughter right after the actress visited her school.

Ireti Doyle praises Adesua Etomi for rescuing her daughter from bullies. Photos: @iretidoyle

According to the movie veteran, her daughter convinced her to let her change schools after spending her entire academic career in one place.

Jemiyo finally arrived and after a few months, she vied for and won a position on the students' council. This however did not go down well with other students who perhaps felt she can’t be allowed to come and take over so soon.

Ireti noted that her daughter was aggressively bullied and she was always begged not to step in. However, things changed after Adesua begged the movie veteran to go and pick her daughter from school.

Ireti wrote:

“@adesuaetomi didn't just "pick" her from schl...she took her time to stroll round the schl compound with her arm around Jemiyo, waving at the students who had become dumbstruck. The message was clear : "This is my Beloved, thou shall not touch". Suffice to say the bullying died down significantly from that day - true star power.”

See the full post below:

Internet users gush over Ireti’s touching story on how Adesua helped her daughter

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Adenikeoyetunde:

“This is so beautiful! Wow!!! Thank you Susu❤️.”

Veronicasdaughter:

“Awww....this is a sweet story!!!! Star power works!”

Oliveuzonna:

“❤️Love this; reemphasizes the saying that it takes a village to raise a child.”

Oma263:

“Adesua is sure a sweetheart. Her kind is truly rare.”

Ruby_tya:

“Awww....I love this ma'am.. sometime you show some bullies the value you represent not by necessarily being confrontational with them; just show them! and the message will be clearer. Thank you Mrs Wellington.”

So touching.

