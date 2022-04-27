Shatta Wale's son, His Majesty Alexander Nii Mensah, has surprised many on social media with a video sending a message to the president

He called on President Akufo-Addo to resolve the issue with LPG because his mother has been complaining about this

Majesty's way of conveying the message has been admired by many and they have described him as bold and brilliant

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has called on President Akufo-Addo to solve the issue with the pricing of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

In the video sighted on Instagram, Majesty said his mother has been complaining about “gas, gas, gas”, and indicated that the mother is obviously not happy with the issue.

He added that he does not really know what the “gas” thing is, but then, the president needs to fix it so that his mother would be happy.

A collage of Akufo-Addo, Majesty, and Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo @hismajesty_majesty @shattawalenima/Instagram

"Dear, Mr. President, Nana Addo, Dankwa Akufo-Addo, my name is His Majesty, Majesty for short. My mummy keeps complaining about gas prices, gas, gas, and gas, and I don’t know what it is. Can you fix it? Thank you, Mr. President.”

Majesty earns applause from fans on social media

The video has triggered many reactions from fans on Instagram and they have praised Shatta Wale’s son.

Some of them say he is bold just like his father and smart like his mother.

Others were also swayed by the way Majesty spoke his English just like the president himself.

fyngergh: “Like father like son.”

nanaakua67_: “I just love him.”

akosua_oduraa_kaakyire: “You even slang like Nana Addo.”

mami__serwaa: “he mentions Nana's name like Nana himself.”

maaafiaadutwumwaa: “Ur boldness is like ur father, and ur sense is like ur mother keep it up king Majesty.”

kardisglam: “I have watched it like 20 times well done.”

_mauvi.s_closet: “aww his too cute to be stressed - Mr prez sort his mummy out wai.”

shashabae57: “Ajeeee!! I can’t stop laughing oo I love you ok ohh buh true talk oo.”

