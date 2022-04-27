Music star 2baba and one of his baby mamas, Pero, recently took time out to celebrate their daughter’s birthday

The young lady clocked 16 and she looked completely stunning in pictures shared to mark the new age

In the spirit of celebrating the latest 16-year-old in town, Legit.ng compiled some cool pictures of Ehi

Nigerian singer 2baba had nothing but glowing words for one of his daughters, Ehi, on the occasion of her birthday.

The young lady who is one of his children from baby mama, Pero, clocked 16 on Wednesday, April 27.

Cute photos of 2baba's daughter Ehi as she clocks 16. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Both daddy and mummy dedicated beautiful posts to their daughter on Instagram and they also shared some lovely pictures which appeared to have been specially taken to mark the occasion.

Ehi looked just like a younger version of her mother, Pero, and upon first glance, one could easily spot the Idibia genes in her.

In the mood of celebrating her birthday, Legit.ng has compiled some lovely pictures of Ehi. Check them out below:

1. Smile girl, it's your day!

From indications, Ehi's mum and dad went the extra mile in making sure that her 16th birthday celebration is a special one.

A photographer was specially commissioned to capture the celebrant for beautiful and adorable photos.

Ehi also showed off her impressive style as she rocked different outfits in the pictures.

2. The selfie queen

Just like every teenager, 2baba's daughter also seems to have a penchant for taking mirror selfies.

A lovely photo shared earlier in the year captured Ehi rocking a lovely black dress and striking a few poses in front of the bathroom mirror.

Pictures in the next slides indicate that she had an outing with friends.

3. A style star

Ehi looks cool and stylish in a photo dump that got many of her followers dropping lovely remarks in her comment section.

The celebrity kid paired a bright-coloured crop top along with a pair of baggy jeans and it seemed to work just fine.

Go girl, you rock!

4. Fam-bam!

Family is truly everything and this is captured in the lovely photo shared on Instagram by Ehi's mother, Pero.

The young lady was captured rocking similar outfits with her siblings and their mum during the December festivities.

One admirer wrote:

"You are blessed beyond measures ❤️beautiful family."

5. Friends that matter

Ehi warmed the hearts of her Instagram fans and followers with this adorable photo where she was seen with a friend.

The young ladies were locked in a warm embrace as they smiled for the camera.

One follower who gushed over Ehi and her friend wrote: "you're so beautiful."

