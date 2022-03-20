Annie Idibia's marriage with music legend, 2baba, has been the topic of conversation on social media recently

Following her time on the Netflix show, Young, Famous and African, it was revealed that she started dating the singer when she was only 15

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings as many have accused the singer of grooming Annie

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia who is better known as 2baba is currently receiving heat on social media following recent resurfaced reports about his relationship with wife, Annie Idibia.

The polygamous relationship of popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia with 3 women has sparked debate on his ethics and morality after it was recently discovered that he started dating his wife, Annie Idibia when she was only 15 years old.

With the airing of a Netflix show - Young, Famous and Africa - which featured Annie, a report have surfaced online that reveals 2baba started dating Annie when she was only 15 and him, 24.

Social media users share thoughts

Reacting to this, several internet users have shared mied feelings about the news with some accuseing the singer of grooming Annie.

Check out some reactions below:

@onosowobo:

"2face was 24 when he started dating 15 year old Annie. Grooming sucks."

@SQuaicoe1"

"2face was 24 when he met 15 yr old Annie ?? Woow woow. That explains a lot. Grooming."

@ladylibber:

"2face married the woman he knew would take all his shit, maybe throw a few tantrums and stay with him anyway. He groomed Annie and she’s not leaving him. I don’t know if I can call this love, it’s more like an obsession what she has for him. Whatever rocks their boat abeg."

@DamzelinEssex:

"Annie being 15/16 when she started dating a 24 year old 2face explains their relationship so much."

@PeepingDora:

"Waiiiiit so you're telling me, Annie was 15 when she started dating 2Face and he was 26?????? Like. Where were her parents?????"

@jumiliciouz:

"I just read somewhere that Annie was 15 when she started dating(groomed by) 2face 24. It makes so much sense now."

@ste_phyn:

"Annie is completely obsessed with 2face than in love with him. This is someone she's known all her life, someone she's been with from 15! He's done all of this to you and you're still with him. That's obsession not love."

I met 2baba before everybody but my 1st child is his 5th: Annie Idibia

Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, recently got emotional and even shed tears as she spoke about her complicated relationship with her husband and legendary singer, 2baba.

Annie, who is part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show, got vulnerable with some of her co-stars as she spoke on her marriage.

The mother of two spoke on how you meet someone, know them first, then suddenly hear the news of two other women having babies for him.

